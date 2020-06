Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*New Rental Listing* - Are you looking for a spacious remodeled house in Portland? Your search ends with this 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom, 2 living room on a very large lot. This 2524 sqft home has been completely remodeled with fresh flooring, paint, and granite. The kitchen was redesigned for a more open concept with new cabinets, granite, and appliances. Don't wait, call us at (361)-334-7653 to book your showing today.



(RLNE5069777)