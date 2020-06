Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable Home located in Popular Westwood Subdivision; Gorgeous flooring throughout this Cute Home. Enjoy this Great Open Floor Plan with the kitchen open to the dining area. The kitchen has a nice kitchen island; Spacious Master bedroom with a Large walk-in closet; Master bathroom with a dual sink vanity; Inside laundry room has a shelf with a handy clothes rack; Appreciate the side covered patio area; So cute, clean and move-in ready!