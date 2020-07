Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Enjoy lake community living in this generously sized 1250 sq ft 2 bedroom, 1 bath home on a park-like setting. Storage building in back yard for your convenience. Wonderful deck off back door for relaxing and entertaining. Bay Haven Blvd ends at the lake where you will find a fishing pier as well as a boat launch. Pecan, peach and pear trees for your enjoyment. Lawn care is paid by owner.