3 bedroom apartments
98 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pecan Grove, TX
Echelon on 99
19400 W Bellfort, Pecan Grove, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,739
1395 sqft
Luxurious units include fireplace, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Located right off Highway 99 to give easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment and the Energy Corridor. Gym, coffee bar, pool and hot tub on site.
Results within 5 miles of Pecan Grove
Satori at Long Meadow
5830 Meadow Ranch Parkway, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1548 sqft
Welcome to Satori at Long Meadow Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Richmond, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Montage at Cinco Ranch
24333 Cinco Terrace Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1349 sqft
Pet-friendly with a well maintained fenced dog park. Luxurious studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments with on-site pools and BBQ. Conveniently located near shopping centers like Kroger and Walmart. Gated community.
Cortland Lakemont
7115 S Mason Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,917
1263 sqft
Luxury one-, two- and three-bedroom units have gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool and dog park on site. Its prime location offers easy access to the Houston-Woodlands-Sugar Land area.
Broadstone New Territory
5555 New Territory Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1353 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy tennis, swimming and volleyball on site. Easy access to Grand Pkwy. Near Sugarland Memorial Park.
Grand Fountain
23702 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1413 sqft
Community amenities include a clubhouse, gated access, and a fitness center. Apartments include dining areas, bathtubs, and built-in desks and shelves. Located off Grand Parkway and Westpark Tollway.
Grand Reserve
22101 Grand Corner Dr, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1378 sqft
Granite countertops, designer track and pendant lighting for stylish living. Walk-in closets in every bedroom. Garden tubs with ceramic tile surrounds. Grassy dog park with agility equipment and trees. Fast access to Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway.
Cortland Cinco Ranch
6207 Katy Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,246
1419 sqft
A charming community by the water and the high school. Updated interiors with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and beautiful countertops. Spacious layouts. On-site pool, fitness room and game room.
Cortland Sugar Land
5200 Point West Circle, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,833
1558 sqft
A modern, updated community. Near public transportation, parks and schools. Resort-like pool, communal game room. Updated interiors with open floor plans and modern kitchens. Lots of green space.
Cortland Seven Meadows
6800 Gaston Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,514
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Westpark Tollway and Grand Parkway. Residences feature walk-in closets, washer/dryer and fans throughout. Fully equipped kitchens have granite counters and breakfast bar. Community pool, gym, clubhouse and business center.
Waterstone at Cinco Ranch
6855 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1447 sqft
Luxurious swimming pool, pool table, gym, BBQ area and courtyard. Large kitchen with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Granite counters, ceiling fan and walk-in closets. Attached garage. Pets are allowed.
Aston at Cinco Ranch
22400 Westheimer Pkwy, Cinco Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1717 sqft
Close to I-10 and Katy Mills Mall. Spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes featuring gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances. Each home includes a full-sized washer and dryer, and attached garage.
Encore Grand Mission
19221 Beechnut Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1227 sqft
Just minutes from prime shopping, dining and entertainment venues, as well as award-winning schools. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, internet cafe, pool, outdoor grill and dog park.
Springs at Summer Park
7210 Reading Road, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1371 sqft
Convenience and flexibility are key when you're looking for a new apartment. Springs at Summer Park caters to that desire with our luxury studio, 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments located in Rosenberg, Texas near Richmond & Sugar Land.
Allora Bella Terra
12240 Bella Terra Center Way, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1525 sqft
Gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Onsite amenities include clubhouse, internet cafe, media room, pool and gym. Located next to Highway 99 and Westpark Tollway. Near Katy Mills Mall and Shoppes of Bella Terra.
Enclave at Woodbridge
15015 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Modern homes feature Roman bathtubs and gourmet kitchens. Community has a fitness center, pool, park and fire pit. Close to Sugar Land Business Park. Within minutes of beautiful Cullinan Park.
Palms at Cinco Ranch
23600 FM 1093, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,969
1467 sqft
Prime location near Grand Parkway, close to La Centerra, Katy Mills Mall and CityCentre. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center, Cycle Studio, Puptown dog park, tanning salon and more. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings and huge closets.
Advenir at Woodbridge Reserve
15000 W Airport Blvd, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1280 sqft
Spacious kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. Huge pool with sun shelf and lap lanes. One mile to Cullinan Park.
Arcadian Sugar Land
12100 S Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment complex just minutes from world-class shopping and dining. Units offer modern amenities such as granite countertops, large closets, built-in desks and vaulted ceilings.
Ashley House
3903 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1321 sqft
Ashley House Apartments is a fantastic choice for those looking for luxury and convenience in the Katy area. This beautiful apartment community is ideally situated in Katy near world-class shopping, entertainment, and fine dining.
Fountains of Rosenberg
3419 Fountains Dr, Rosenberg, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1156 sqft
Just off I-69 in Rosenberg, minutes to George Bush Park and Gordon Ranch. Multiple floor plans with features including safety blinds, gourmet kitchens and premium carpet.
Arium Wildwood
22155 Wildwood Park Rd, Richmond, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1380 sqft
With easy access to I-69, ARIUM Wildwood Apartments offer one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans. Each unit features air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, and designer interiors.
Results within 10 miles of Pecan Grove
Knox at Westchase
12360 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1478 sqft
Exclusive, elegant lodge within shouting distance from Royal Oaks Village Shopping Center and West Oaks Mall. On-site business center, 24-hour maintenance, and fitness center. Close to I-10 and Sam Houston Tollway.
Camden Downs At Cinco Ranch
2495 S Mason Rd, Katy, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1418 sqft
Open floorplans flooded with natural light. Designer fixtures, including pendant and track lighting.Resort-style pool with brick sundeck. Minutes to George Bush Park.
