Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:11 AM

260 Apartments for rent in Pearland, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr...
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
25 Units Available
Southwind at Silverlake
9720 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,756
1406 sqft
Southwind Apartments bring luxury to Pearland, Texas. Energy efficient, modern kitchens with granite counters and dishwashers. Pet-friendly homes with 1-2 bedrooms, full-size W/D and garage parking. Pool and amenities with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,367
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,084
1496 sqft
Modern homes with 9-foot ceilings, programmable thermostats, plush carpets, and in-unit laundry. This gated community has a clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center. Nine minutes from Pearland Town Center.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
5 Units Available
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,485
941 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1424 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment, this community has two resort-style pools with cabanas and grills, a resident lounge and a designer coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:28am
18 Units Available
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Enclave at Mary's Creek offers urban life with rural tranquility. Pet-friendly units with 1-3 bedrooms. Access to Texas Medical Center, Rice University, NASA and University of Houston. Nearby YMCA, Independence Park, shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:23am
9 Units Available
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
924 sqft
Relaxing small-town life waits at Amber Oaks in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, dishwashers, walk-in closets, W/D hookups and patios/balconies. Easy access to shopping and schools.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadow Creek Ranch
33 Units Available
Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1487 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars in all homes. Resident lounge with billiards and shuffleboard. Resort-style pool with sun shelf, lap lanes and fun water features. Weekly fitness classes and other resident events.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
13 Units Available
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1259 sqft
Minutes to Pearland Town Center. Also close to Downtown Houston. One- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring bedrooms with premium carpets, bathrooms with Roman tubs, gourmet kitchens with spacious pantries and private outdoor areas with storage.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1300 sqft
Short commute from downtown Houston lands you in Pearland at secluded, landscaped Sevona Tranquility Lake. Granite counters, hardwoods and W/D hookups in pet-friendly, luxury homes. Enjoy putting green, pool and top-notch Pearland ISD.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,526
1366 sqft
Small-town living meets Houston lights at Whispering Winds Apartments in Pearland. 1- and 2-bedroom apartments are pet friendly with hardwoods, disposals, in-unit laundry, pool and playground. Near I-45, Beltway 8 and Kemah Boardwalk.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Shadow Creek Ranch
40 Units Available
The Villas at Shadow Creek Apartments
2020 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1256 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,523
1535 sqft
Spacious homes with nine foot ceilings and crown molding. Dedicated space for yoga and meditation adjacent as part of fitness center. Game room with flat screen TV. Fast access to 288.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
The Lakes at Highland Glen
22 Units Available
OakBridge Apartments
1710 Old Alvin Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$980
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1225 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plan with fully-equipped kitchens, stainless steel appliances and stylish bathrooms. Luxurious swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi, modern fitness center and large BBQ area.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
36 Units Available
The Reserve At Tranquility Lake
2850 Oak Rd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,634
1420 sqft
Enjoy lakeside living at The Reserve at Tranquility Lake. 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with modern kitchens, soaking bathtubs, bay windows and in-unit laundry. Amenities include pool with fountains, fitness studio and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Shadow Creek Ranch
26 Units Available
The Columns at Shadow Creek Ranch
12325 Shadow Creek Pkwy, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1175 sqft
Just steps from the Shadow Creek Ranch Nature Park and minutes from Beltway 8 that surrounds downtown Houston. Luxury units include nine-foot ceilings, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Clubhouse, pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Shadow Creek Ranch
35 Units Available
Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch
2500 Business Center Dr, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$972
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1486 sqft
Nature's tranquility with Houston's excitement 10 miles north. Retreat at Shadow Creek Ranch has 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry and disposals. Pet friendly with pool and bike and hiking trails.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
17 Units Available
Townhomes at Lake Park
1555 Cullen Blvd, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community offers attached garages, an on-site coffee bar, clubhouse and pool. Units include walk-in closets, granite countertops and breakfast nooks. Christia V. Adair Park and Pearland Town Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St, Pearland, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1150 sqft
In the heart of Pearland, Texas, your charming new home at Salem Village awaits. Our quaint community and beautiful landscaping provide a peaceful haven for its residents but with a central location that offers all of the conveniences of the city.
Results within 1 mile of Pearland
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Greater Hobby Area
50 Units Available
Domain Boulder Creek
11576 Pearland Parkway, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,190
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1079 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Results within 5 miles of Pearland
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Southbelt - Ellington
30 Units Available
Parc at South Green
12510 S Green Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Parc at South Green is located in beautiful, quiet South Houston with access to everything you need in the city. Apartments feature green landscaping, balconies and multiple floor plans with updated kitchens and bathrooms.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Greater Hobby Area
12 Units Available
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
878 sqft
Park-like grounds with two lakes with fountains, rock waterfalls and streams. Walk-in closets and generous storage space in all floor plans. Modern kitchens with energy efficient appliances and faux granite countertops. Just blocks from I-45.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09am
Meadowbrook - Allendale
5 Units Available
Villa Del Prado
9313 Tallyho Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Villa del Prado Apartment Homes, an apartment community in the heart of Houston, Texas. Located in the south of the city, each of our apartment homes were designed with your convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southbelt - Ellington
7 Units Available
Windmill Landing
10121 Windmill Lakes Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1003 sqft
Located along the lake which gives the units great lake views, as well as many boating options for residents. Closely, the Alameda Mall serves as a great shopping location for residents.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
27 Units Available
Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe
11666 Gulf Pointe Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$923
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1263 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1523 sqft
Off Sabo Road, Carrington Park at Gulf Pointe offers amenities including a gym, swimming pool, modern kitchens, outdoor living space in a pet friendly environment. Stay close to downtown with easy access to I-45.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Southbelt - Ellington
15 Units Available
Mirabella
12055 Sabo Rd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,213
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1212 sqft
With an executive business center, conference room and internet access, this community is built for those who stay busy. Unwind in the clubhouse or 24-hour gym, or enjoy the bustling Sam Houston Tollway corridor.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:05am
$
Webster
29 Units Available
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pearland, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pearland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

