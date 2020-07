Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Location zoned to Pearland High School, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with updated kitchen with granite couter tops and fresh paint throughout. Laminate wood flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms. Home also features a large fenced backyard with covered patio and 2 car attached garage. Located in a quiet established neighborhood. Ready for immediate move-in.