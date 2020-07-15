Rent Calculator
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
4918 Pinder Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4918 Pinder Lane
4918 Pinder Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Pearland
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location
4918 Pinder Lane, Pearland, TX 77584
Southwyck
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPLIT FLOOR PLAN FAMILY ROOM WITH BUILT IN MEDIA AREA, MASTER BATH WITH TILLED SHOWER , BREAKFAST ARE, LARGE IN HOME UTILITY ROOM, STUDY/ LIBRARY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4918 Pinder Lane have any available units?
4918 Pinder Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pearland, TX
.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Pearland Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4918 Pinder Lane have?
Some of 4918 Pinder Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4918 Pinder Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4918 Pinder Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4918 Pinder Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4918 Pinder Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pearland
.
Does 4918 Pinder Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4918 Pinder Lane offers parking.
Does 4918 Pinder Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4918 Pinder Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4918 Pinder Lane have a pool?
No, 4918 Pinder Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4918 Pinder Lane have accessible units?
No, 4918 Pinder Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4918 Pinder Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4918 Pinder Lane has units with dishwashers.
