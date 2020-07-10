3714 Emerald Falls Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible parking

Pulte Home on corner lot in Highland Crossing. Stunning upgrades and materials used throughout. A Chef's dream Kitchen includes large Island with sink for prep plus curved bar for seating. Spacious Master retreat with a MUST SEE walk-in shower for a true rain fall experience. Come fall in love today!