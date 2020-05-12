2409 Shorebrook Drive

Amenities
Beautiful well-maintained 5-bedroom home in Alvin ISD with excellent school district which includes Wilder Elementary, Nolan Ryan Junior High, and Shadow Creek high school. This home has 3-car garages, wood flooring throughout first floor except for wet areas with tiles, upgraded cabinetry, and granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath, double oven, and custom painted walls throughout the house. This house also has a nice library/study, formal living room and dinning room, large game room, and media room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are available for use.