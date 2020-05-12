All apartments in Pearland
2409 Shorebrook Drive

Location

2409 Shorebrook Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful well-maintained 5-bedroom home in Alvin ISD with excellent school district which includes Wilder Elementary, Nolan Ryan Junior High, and Shadow Creek high school. This home has 3-car garages, wood flooring throughout first floor except for wet areas with tiles, upgraded cabinetry, and granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath, double oven, and custom painted walls throughout the house. This house also has a nice library/study, formal living room and dinning room, large game room, and media room. Washer/dryer and refrigerator are available for use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have any available units?
2409 Shorebrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have?
Some of 2409 Shorebrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2409 Shorebrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2409 Shorebrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2409 Shorebrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2409 Shorebrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2409 Shorebrook Drive offers parking.
Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2409 Shorebrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have a pool?
No, 2409 Shorebrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 2409 Shorebrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2409 Shorebrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2409 Shorebrook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
