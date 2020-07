Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in prime location close to 518, shopping and freeway. One bath, new tile surround, new fixtures and more. Kitchen has new cabinets, countertops and appliances. Gas stove. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout. large fenced backyard with shed. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with added fees. Call today for a showing!