Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking

MOVE IN READY!! This lovely home is filled with lots updates! Spacious 4 bedroom (Master Down)/ 2.1 bath, kitchen offers lots of storage space, nice size gameroom, wood flooring through out the home. Perfect size backyard with a covered patio. Easy access to Beltway 8, Hwy 288 and I-45. Minutes to local shopping and restaurants. Zoned to great Pearland ISD. Don't wait on this one...call us now!!