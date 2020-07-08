1817 Castle Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home!! One story with formal living dining combo with warm fireplace. Arched accent walls overlook the living room. Kitchen with a center island, granite counters and tiled backsplash. Dark wooden cabinets and tile floors. Master bath with corner garden tub and separate shower. Large vanity and double sink. Fantastic fenced back yard and large garage. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.