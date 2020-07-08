All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 1817 Castle Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
1817 Castle Oaks Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:18 PM

1817 Castle Oaks Drive

1817 Castle Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1817 Castle Oaks Drive, Pearland, TX 77581
Oakbrook Estates

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home!! One story with formal living dining combo with warm fireplace. Arched accent walls overlook the living room. Kitchen with a center island, granite counters and tiled backsplash. Dark wooden cabinets and tile floors. Master bath with corner garden tub and separate shower. Large vanity and double sink. Fantastic fenced back yard and large garage. Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have any available units?
1817 Castle Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1817 Castle Oaks Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Castle Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Castle Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Castle Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Castle Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 Castle Oaks Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwind
2414 County Road 90
Pearland, TX 77584
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd
Pearland, TX 77584
Residences at Pearland Town Center
11200 Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77584
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr
Pearland, TX 77581
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77581
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine