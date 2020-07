Amenities

Fully updated home with single level living, and large corner lot. Bright and spacious with lots of closet space. 3 Bed, 2 Bath. Master has two walk-in closets. Both master en-suite, and guest bath have shower/tubs. No carpeting, all new floors. Large fenced yard with huge shed. Immediately available. No HOA!