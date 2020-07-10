All apartments in Pearland
13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane

13602 Baybreeze Valley Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13602 Baybreeze Valley Ln, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pet friendly
This Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home opens up to a spacious family room, with a cast stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The home is equip w/ Stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer is also included. Garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and custom walk-in closet in the master bath. Game room with surround sound in loft, television wall mounts. Abundant closet space. Covered backyard Patio. Located in culdesac and no rear neighbors. Close to the medical center . Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have any available units?
13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have?
Some of 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane offer parking?
No, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have a pool?
No, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have accessible units?
No, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

