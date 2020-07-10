13602 Baybreeze Valley Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room pet friendly

This Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home opens up to a spacious family room, with a cast stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The home is equip w/ Stainless steal appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer is also included. Garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, dual sinks and custom walk-in closet in the master bath. Game room with surround sound in loft, television wall mounts. Abundant closet space. Covered backyard Patio. Located in culdesac and no rear neighbors. Close to the medical center . Application Required, fair credit, no serious criminal history, no evictions/broken leases, income 3x rent. Pets are considered on a case by case basis & additional fees apply. No Sec 8. No Smoking.