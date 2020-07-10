All apartments in Pearland
Find more places like 13205 Watermist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Pearland, TX
/
13205 Watermist Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:43 PM

13205 Watermist Drive

13205 Watermist Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Pearland
See all
Shadow Creek Ranch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

13205 Watermist Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Welcome To 13205 Watermist Drive In Pearland. This 4/3/2 Perry Built Home On Oversized Cul De Sac Lot Has A Mature Landscape, Stone Elevation, Oversized Lot, Open Floor Plan, Grand Entry, Formal Dining, Tile, Wood And Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Has Large Breakfast Area, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances And Custom Cabinets With Adjustable Shelving. Master Bedroom Has High Ceilings, And A Luxurious Master Bathroom With Granite, Modern Fixtures, Garden Tub And Separate Shower And Huge Walk In Closet. Large Backyard With Has Covered Patio. Washer And Dryer Included. Stainless Refrigerator Provided. Quick Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Freeways And Toll Roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13205 Watermist Drive have any available units?
13205 Watermist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 13205 Watermist Drive have?
Some of 13205 Watermist Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13205 Watermist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13205 Watermist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13205 Watermist Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13205 Watermist Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 13205 Watermist Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13205 Watermist Drive offers parking.
Does 13205 Watermist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13205 Watermist Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13205 Watermist Drive have a pool?
No, 13205 Watermist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13205 Watermist Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 13205 Watermist Drive has accessible units.
Does 13205 Watermist Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13205 Watermist Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Sevona Tranquility Lake
2800 Tranquility Lake Blvd
Pearland, TX 77584
Amber Oaks
2685 Old Alvin Rd
Pearland, TX 77581
Whispering Winds Apartments
2902 Whispering Winds Dr
Pearland, TX 77581
Park Place
3340 E Walnut St
Pearland, TX 77581
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77581
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Stella at Shadow Creek Ranch
11900 Shadow Creek Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77584

Similar Pages

Pearland 1 BedroomsPearland 2 Bedrooms
Pearland 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPearland Apartments with Parking
Pearland Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TX
Sugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Shadow Creek Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine