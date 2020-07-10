Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Welcome To 13205 Watermist Drive In Pearland. This 4/3/2 Perry Built Home On Oversized Cul De Sac Lot Has A Mature Landscape, Stone Elevation, Oversized Lot, Open Floor Plan, Grand Entry, Formal Dining, Tile, Wood And Carpet Flooring. Kitchen Has Large Breakfast Area, Granite Counters, Stainless Appliances And Custom Cabinets With Adjustable Shelving. Master Bedroom Has High Ceilings, And A Luxurious Master Bathroom With Granite, Modern Fixtures, Garden Tub And Separate Shower And Huge Walk In Closet. Large Backyard With Has Covered Patio. Washer And Dryer Included. Stainless Refrigerator Provided. Quick Access To Restaurants, Shopping, Freeways And Toll Roads.