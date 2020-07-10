12016 Cedar Creek Dr

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/615781005f ---- This beautiful 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath home located in The Gables at Shadow Creek has everything. Beautiful tile and wood are in all downstairs living areas. Each bedroom upstairs has carpet. A large kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to the living areas will be the perfect place for the chef of the family. Family dinners in the Breakfast Area or in the Formal Dining room for your entertaining needs. The Master bedroom and Study/Library are located on the 1st Floor. The master bedroom has a master suite with separate garden tub and shower, his/her vanities and a large walk in closet. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and a gameroom. A half bath is located on both 1st and 2nd floors. There is a covered front porch and a 3 car garage. In the backyard, there is a covered patio, pergola style, with an outdoor kitchen and swimming pool. Stainless steel refrigerator, front loading washer/dryer and an extra refrigerator are included. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year 3 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dryer Fence First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Front Yard Garage Gas Dryer Gas Fireplace Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Heat Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Study Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups Washing Machine