Pearland, TX
12016 Cedar Creek Dr
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:33 PM

12016 Cedar Creek Dr

12016 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Pearland
Shadow Creek Ranch
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

12016 Cedar Creek Drive, Pearland, TX 77584
Shadow Creek Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/615781005f ---- This beautiful 2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 full bath and 2 half bath home located in The Gables at Shadow Creek has everything. Beautiful tile and wood are in all downstairs living areas. Each bedroom upstairs has carpet. A large kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast bar that opens to the living areas will be the perfect place for the chef of the family. Family dinners in the Breakfast Area or in the Formal Dining room for your entertaining needs. The Master bedroom and Study/Library are located on the 1st Floor. The master bedroom has a master suite with separate garden tub and shower, his/her vanities and a large walk in closet. Upstairs, there are 4 bedrooms and a gameroom. A half bath is located on both 1st and 2nd floors. There is a covered front porch and a 3 car garage. In the backyard, there is a covered patio, pergola style, with an outdoor kitchen and swimming pool. Stainless steel refrigerator, front loading washer/dryer and an extra refrigerator are included. Terra Residential Services, Inc. CRMC 9977 W. Sam Houston Parkway North, Suite 160, Houston, TX 77064 Phone: (713) 895-9966, (800) 275-7776 One Year 3 Car Garage Back Yard Blinds Breakfast Room Central Air Ceramic Tile City Water Dryer Fence First Floor Bedroom First Floor Master Front Yard Garage Gas Dryer Gas Fireplace Granite Countertops Hardwood Flooring Heat Master Bedroom One Fireplace Oven Possible With Approval Public Sewer Range Study Walk In Closet(S) Washer Washer / Dryer Hookups Washing Machine

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have any available units?
12016 Cedar Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Pearland, TX.
How much is rent in Pearland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pearland Rent Report.
What amenities does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have?
Some of 12016 Cedar Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12016 Cedar Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12016 Cedar Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12016 Cedar Creek Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pearland.
Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12016 Cedar Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12016 Cedar Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

