Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 PM

26 Apartments under $700 for rent in Pasadena, TX

Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Alta Vista Acres
Veranda Village
3635 Shaver St, Pasadena, TX
Studio
$649
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$716
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
1013 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Veranda Village in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Maple Trail
2001 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1278 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartments & Townhomes. Our one, two and three bedroom townhome apartments in Pasadena, TX, offer a cozy feel with a touch of character. Our apartments, like our residents, are unique.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
8 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Rio Sereno
1010 Jackson Ave, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
922 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rio Sereno in Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
12 Units Available
Ashwood Park
3520 Burke Rd, Pasadena, TX
1 Bedroom
$687
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
884 sqft
Apartments have 24-hour emergency maintenance services, washer/dryer connections and ceiling fans. Community features a 24-hour business center, clothes care centers and great location on the local bus line.
Results within 1 mile of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
18 Units Available
Edgebrook
The Alcove
77 E Edgebrook Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$698
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
986 sqft
Saltwater swimming pool with a pebble stone sundeck. Kitchens with breakfast bars. Laundry facility, on-site management, and online rent payment for convenience. Give minutes to I-45.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
6 Units Available
Edgebrook
Quay Point Apartments
3925 Arlington Square Dr, Houston, TX
Studio
$640
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$790
In-unit amenities include wood fireplace, pool views and white cabinets. Community offers parking, pool and on-site staff. Located conveniently off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway.
Results within 5 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
38 Units Available
Southbelt - Ellington
Reserve at Windmill Lakes Apartments
9988 Windmill Lakes, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$665
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1039 sqft
Located close to the intersection of I-45 and Almeda Genoa Road. Stylish apartments include a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen with appliances. Community has a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
183 Units Available
Northshore
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
Great location in the heart of Houston close to shopping, schools and dining. Fully equipped kitchens with pantry, hardwood floors, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Three pools, clubhouse and public play areas.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
15 Units Available
Gateway Grove
316 2nd St, La Porte, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$879
900 sqft
Close to Atkinson Island Wildlife Park, Morgan's Point and Sylvan Beach. Pet-friendly property includes parking, gym and pool. One-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Apartments have large closets, pantry and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 11 at 08:35pm
Contact for Availability
Meadowbrook - Allendale
Winkler
8445 Winkler Drive, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
A welcoming community with off street parking. Ample green space. Spacious interiors with ample storage. Three building property. Washer and dryer on-site. Central air in each home.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Clear Lake
The Cove Apartments
2000 Bay Area Blvd, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$688
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Choose between one or two bedrooms with a patio or balcony and relax by the cozy wood-burning fireplace. A gourmet kitchen and hardwood floors make this a perfect place to call home.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Webster
The Lodge on El Dorado
265 El Dorado Blvd, Webster, TX
1 Bedroom
$630
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
909 sqft
The Lodge on El Dorado makes it easy to find yourself at home with a variety of apartment features and community amenities designed for your comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Pasadena
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
14 Units Available
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
2 Bedrooms
$625
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious in-unit amenities include balcony, dual entry, and washer dryer hookup. Community offers pool, communal laundry, and playground. Located steps from restaurants like the Burger Barn and shops like Walgreens and Best Buy.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
9 Units Available
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
897 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Between I-10 and TX 146 in Baytown, Texas, this pet-friendly community features 1-3 bedroom apartments. Offers hardwood floors, W/D hookup, and patio/balcony. Property also has volleyball court, media room, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
19 Units Available
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with plush carpeting and a patio/balcony. Residents get access to a clubhouse, game room, and tennis court. Beat the heat in the pool. Near Pirates Bay Waterpark. Minutes from I-10.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 12:26am
$
Contact for Availability
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1324 sqft
Located near Highway 330 and Highway 146. Contemporary apartments featuring ceiling fans, walk-in closets, and gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and ceramic tile backsplashes. Amenities include BBQ grilling areas and an outdoor games area.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated March 3 at 09:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd, Baytown, TX
1 Bedroom
$679
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
893 sqft
Ranch at Rollingbrook is only accepting online rental applications at this time. Call now for details!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated November 12 at 08:25pm
Contact for Availability
Sunnyside
Riverbrook Apartments
9425 Scott St, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$800
Riverbrook Apartments is made up of 1-2 bed traditional apartments (with central air) located at 9425 Scott Street. There are also a few smaller properties on Heno behind the main building.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 11 at 08:31pm
Contact for Availability
Gulfgate - Pine Valley
Victory Apartments
2606 Beatty Street, Houston, TX
Studio
$610
1 Bedroom
$710
2 Bedrooms
$875
Close to the freeways and just inside the loop, this complex offers onsite management, off-street parking, onsite washers and dryers, and a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated May 11 at 08:46pm
Contact for Availability
Greater Third Ward
Tuam
3721 Tuam Street, Houston, TX
2 Bedrooms
$700
This smaller community is close to area parks, the UH main campus, and Downtown Houston. Apartments have spacious interiors with ample storage. Wood-like flooring. Updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 11 at 08:38pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
6215 Tierwester
6215 Tierwester Street, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$750
This modern community is within walking distance to area schools. Near the park and I-90A. Close to Downtown and the light rail station. Apartments have spacious interiors with updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated May 4 at 06:43pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
2412 Southmore
2412 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1, 2, or 3 bedrooms with wood style floors. Community offers short-term and 12-month leases. Accepts pets on a case-by-case basis. Close to Highway 288 for easy commuting.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
MacGregor
2403 Southmore
2403 Southmore Ave, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
2 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedrooms
$850
Units are 1 bedroom with clean, well-maintained kitchens. Community is pet-friendly on a case-by-case basis and offers short term leases. Located close to the Houston Zoo and Children's Museum of Houston.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 06:41pm
Contact for Availability
Second Ward
4917 Brady
4917 Brady St, Houston, TX
Studio
$600
1 Bedroom
$650
Excellent location in the Second Ward, close to Flamingo Food Market and Suko's Burger House. The house offers off-street parking and forced air heating. Units feature range, oven, refrigerator, and tile floor.

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Pasadena Rent Report. Pasadena rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pasadena rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Pasadena rents held steady over the past month

Pasadena rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.3% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Pasadena stand at $834 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,020 for a two-bedroom. Pasadena's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Houston Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Pasadena over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Houston metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Sugar Land has the most expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,534; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Pasadena has the least expensive rents in the Houston metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,020; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%.

    Pasadena rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Pasadena, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Pasadena is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have varied, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in Dallas whereas rents have fallen 0.1% in Austin.
    • Pasadena's median two-bedroom rent of $1,020 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Pasadena's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), and DC (-0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Pasadena than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three times the price in Pasadena.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Houston
    $840
    $1,030
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Pasadena
    $830
    $1,020
    0
    1.3%
    Pearland
    $1,100
    $1,350
    -0.5%
    -0.3%
    League City
    $1,210
    $1,480
    0.4%
    -1.2%
    Sugar Land
    $1,250
    $1,530
    -0.8%
    -1.4%
    Baytown
    $870
    $1,070
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Missouri City
    $1,170
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Conroe
    $890
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    -0.6%
    Spring
    $1,120
    $1,370
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Galveston
    $890
    $1,080
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Texas City
    $900
    $1,100
    0
    0.4%
    Rosenberg
    $840
    $1,030
    0.3%
    -3.1%
    Lake Jackson
    $770
    $940
    0.1%
    -3.8%
    Stafford
    $1,020
    $1,240
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Humble
    $1,050
    $1,280
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Richmond
    $1,000
    $1,220
    0.1%
    -1%
    Tomball
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.3%
    1.8%
    Webster
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.1%
    -1.4%
    Magnolia
    $970
    $1,180
    0.4%
    -1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

