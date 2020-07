Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking

Cute half duplex with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. Stained concrete flooring for easy maintenance. Kitchen has electric range & dishwasher. Backyard is fenced with a solid metal fence for privacy. Very well maintained property. Gross monthly income must be at least $2,700. Minimum credit score 600. One dog under 35 pounds allowed. No aggressive breeds. No cats. No previous evictions.