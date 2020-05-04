3514 Smithbarry Rd.

Amenities

dishwasher carport oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities carport parking

Two story unit in Pantego near Bicentennial Park - https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1497342?source=marketing

This unit has 2 bedrooms upstairs, plus two and 1/2 bath There is a carport in the back. Ceramic tile in living area and kitchen. 1 living area and area off kitchen for dining. There is a dishwasher and oven. No frig. No inside smoking and no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Need income of 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad rental in last 5 years. NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4173741)