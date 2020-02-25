Rent Calculator
1800 S Bowen Road
Last updated February 25 2020 at 9:36 PM
1800 S Bowen Road
1800 South Bowen Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1800 South Bowen Road, Pantego, TX 76013
Pantego
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in desired town of Pantego. Walking distance to Hill Elementary and Bailey Jr High.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have any available units?
1800 S Bowen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Pantego, TX
.
What amenities does 1800 S Bowen Road have?
Some of 1800 S Bowen Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1800 S Bowen Road currently offering any rent specials?
1800 S Bowen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1800 S Bowen Road pet-friendly?
No, 1800 S Bowen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Pantego
.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road offer parking?
Yes, 1800 S Bowen Road offers parking.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1800 S Bowen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have a pool?
No, 1800 S Bowen Road does not have a pool.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have accessible units?
No, 1800 S Bowen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1800 S Bowen Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1800 S Bowen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1800 S Bowen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
