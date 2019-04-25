1601 Mockingbird Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets 24hr gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

House available for lease in Paloma creek



Beautiful three bedroom, two bath house on corner lot. Twelve foot celling's in the main areas with ten foot ceilings in the bedrooms. Open concept with living, kitchen, and dinning all open to one another. Great lot with outdoor kitchen, built in sink and grill. Extended master bedroom with large master bath and walk in closet making up a master suite in back of house. Two car garage has extended storage area. Great house with lots to offer.

Great community right off of US-380 with amenities like parks,walking trails,2 24 hour fitness centers,swimming pools and much more.

Call Moe for a showing and questions

Phone:âª817-807-6436

Email:mah1237@aol.com