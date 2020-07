Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to be your new home! 3 Bedrooms one story home, walking distance to pool, located in Paloma Creek. Open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar & plenty of counter and cabinet space. Large backyard with storage shed. Beautiful wood laminate flooring in living, bedrooms & hallway. Convenient location off 380. Close to schools and shops. MUST SEE