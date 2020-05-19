9804 Excursion Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage media room

WOW! Don't miss out on this 2018 beautifully designed home located in a lovely neighborhood! Perfect for a growing family, entertaining, outdoor activities, or just cozying up next to the fire place. Easily entertain with an elegant dining area, a spacious kitchen that has plenty of countertop space designed with granite & large island that opens up to your family room & overlooks the covered patio area. Home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, media room with 7.1 surround sound, roomy master suite with garden tub, separate shower with seat, dual vanities, large walk-in closet with access to utility & mud room! Kayaking, canoeing, fishing, paddle boarding at Lake Lewisville or visit Little Elm Beach! Come see today!