Absolutely beautiful! Three bed, two bath two car garage. Split bedrooms, all with wonderful new carpet. Large serving or breakfast bar and open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Huge family room with wood floors and a warm gas fire place. This corner lot has a huge back yard with a patio and deck. The perfect place to relax or entertain your friends! This home is move in ready! Make it your home!