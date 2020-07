Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a very well-maintained, move-in ready and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in a great area of Paloma Creek. Large open living-dining-kitchen area with updated appliances, walk in pantry, fireplace and lots of windows providing lots of light. Separate utility room. Solar screens for energy efficiency. Split bedrooms for privacy and private master suite has dual sinks, large walk-in closet, and separate shower. Sprinkler system for ease in maintaining landscaping.