912 Hawk Valley Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

A beautiful two story home built by Beazer Homes in Paloma Creek neighborhood of Little Elm. Available around June 15. Pets conditional upon approval. Community pool, playground and walking trails. Awesome open floor plan, with tile and carpet throughout the home! The island kitchen offers granite counter tops. Kitchen boasts a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, island, upgraded dark maple cabinets and under-mount sink. The breakfast area and the large kitchen are open to the living room. Great covered patio with gas line for grill. Study with French Doors. Large master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets, separate vanities. Home is across the street from the community playground.