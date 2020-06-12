All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:08 PM

912 Hawk Valley Drive

912 Hawk Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

912 Hawk Valley Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A beautiful two story home built by Beazer Homes in Paloma Creek neighborhood of Little Elm. Available around June 15. Pets conditional upon approval. Community pool, playground and walking trails. Awesome open floor plan, with tile and carpet throughout the home! The island kitchen offers granite counter tops. Kitchen boasts a gas cook top, stainless steel appliances, island, upgraded dark maple cabinets and under-mount sink. The breakfast area and the large kitchen are open to the living room. Great covered patio with gas line for grill. Study with French Doors. Large master bedroom with his and hers walk-in closets, separate vanities. Home is across the street from the community playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have any available units?
912 Hawk Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have?
Some of 912 Hawk Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 Hawk Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
912 Hawk Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 Hawk Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 912 Hawk Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 912 Hawk Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 912 Hawk Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 912 Hawk Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 912 Hawk Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 Hawk Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 912 Hawk Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 912 Hawk Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

