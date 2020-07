Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

This lovely single story home in the Paloma Creek Subdivision, 3 BR and 2 Baths. Open spacious floor plan open to kitchen, family RM, dining RM, front entry 2 car garage, tile floor in the kitchen and common areas,kitchen island with granite counter top, gas coo ktop & built-in microwave. Fenced in backyard & covered patio in the back.In this sought after community, there are swimming pool, club house, bike and walking trails, play ground, and beautiful environment to enjoy.