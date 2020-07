Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This delightful home has never been leased before. Laminate floors in living, dining, study and all bedrooms just installed in August 2019. Freshly painted in August 2019. Covered patio, sprinkler system. Lawn mowing could be included for an additional $50 in monthly rent. Located just half a block from one of the many parks in Paloma Creek.