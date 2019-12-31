800 Lake Grove Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Little Elm is available for immediate move-in. This 2 story home features a large master with double closets, separate shower and tub, game room, covered patio - and so much more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

