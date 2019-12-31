All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:55 PM

800 Lake Grove Dr

800 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

800 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
game room
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Little Elm is available for immediate move-in. This 2 story home features a large master with double closets, separate shower and tub, game room, covered patio - and so much more. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializeddallas.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have any available units?
800 Lake Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
Is 800 Lake Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
800 Lake Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Lake Grove Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Lake Grove Dr is pet friendly.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr offer parking?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not offer parking.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Lake Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Lake Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

