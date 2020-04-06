704 Yarrow Street

Amenities

Located in Frisco Hills! This home features a beautiful front elevation with stone, cedar, and attractive roof lines. It has an open concept with soaring ceilings and a curved staircase. A great home for entertaining with the large covered patio and fifth bedroom extension converted to a media room. A kitchen lovers delight with a large island workspace! First floor master suite with extended walk-in closet, shower and separate tub. The home also boasts an office, separate dining room, first floor utility room with washer-dryer hookups and 3 car garage. The home is pre-wired and comes with multiple security cameras. Short walk to Frisco elementary school.