All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 704 Yarrow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
704 Yarrow Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:58 PM

704 Yarrow Street

704 Yarrow St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

704 Yarrow St, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Located in Frisco Hills! This home features a beautiful front elevation with stone, cedar, and attractive roof lines. It has an open concept with soaring ceilings and a curved staircase. A great home for entertaining with the large covered patio and fifth bedroom extension converted to a media room. A kitchen lovers delight with a large island workspace! First floor master suite with extended walk-in closet, shower and separate tub. The home also boasts an office, separate dining room, first floor utility room with washer-dryer hookups and 3 car garage. The home is pre-wired and comes with multiple security cameras. Short walk to Frisco elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 Yarrow Street have any available units?
704 Yarrow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 704 Yarrow Street have?
Some of 704 Yarrow Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 Yarrow Street currently offering any rent specials?
704 Yarrow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 Yarrow Street pet-friendly?
No, 704 Yarrow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 704 Yarrow Street offer parking?
Yes, 704 Yarrow Street offers parking.
Does 704 Yarrow Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 Yarrow Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 Yarrow Street have a pool?
No, 704 Yarrow Street does not have a pool.
Does 704 Yarrow Street have accessible units?
No, 704 Yarrow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 704 Yarrow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 704 Yarrow Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 704 Yarrow Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 Yarrow Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District