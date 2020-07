629 Kinghaven Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

THIS STUNNING HOME INCLUDES: 3 BEDROOMS,2 BATHS, STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS, PRIVATE MEDIA ROOM (CAN BE 4TH BR), OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 12 FT CEILINGS.



COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OPENS TO DINING AREA & GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS,GRANITE CENTER ISLAND WITH PENDANT LIGHTING,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS COOK TOP OVEN.



LARGE MASTER SUITE WITH SEPARATE VANITIES,TUB & HUGE WALK-IN TILE SHOWER WITH SEAT, WALK-IN CLOSET. SPRINKLER & SECURITY SYSTEMS,BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING WITH STONE WORK,COVERED PATIO.



WILL CONSIDER A 6 MONTH LEASE. PETS CONSIDERED CASE BY CASE. LEASE INCLUDES: REFRIGERATOR, WASHER AND DRYER.



PALOMA CREEK HOA INCLUDES: POOLS, FITNESS CENTER, TRAILS,& ACRES OF GREENBELTS.