621 Hummingbird Drive

Amenities

pet friendly gym pool fireplace media room

Nestled in an amazing location, this home is located off of Hwy 380, just a few miles from George Bush Turnpike. Convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment & Union Park. Upon entry, you will see an open floor plan, with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home as an amazing floor plan that offers an office, an office nook and media room. There are 7 swimming pools within this subdivision, parks, walking paths and a gym. Rent: $2550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Pets OK with deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application.