Paloma Creek South, TX
621 Hummingbird Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:38 PM

621 Hummingbird Drive

621 Hummingbird Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Hummingbird Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nestled in an amazing location, this home is located off of Hwy 380, just a few miles from George Bush Turnpike. Convenient to shopping, schools, entertainment & Union Park. Upon entry, you will see an open floor plan, with high ceilings and plenty of storage space. This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home as an amazing floor plan that offers an office, an office nook and media room. There are 7 swimming pools within this subdivision, parks, walking paths and a gym. Rent: $2550.00/month, deposit is equal to the rent plus a one time $150 admin fee. Pets OK with deposit. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

