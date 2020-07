Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Nice one story home situated in popular Paloma Creek sub division. This property has new paint and carpet, open living area and kitchen, separate breakfast area, granite countertops, SS appliances, gas range. Master bath offers double sinks, garden tub and separate shower and walk in closet. Multiple pools, bike and jogging trails and club house for outside activities.