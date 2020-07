Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful Beazer Home in nice Paloma Creek South Community. Perfect floorplan with 3Br+1STUDY, Gorgeous GRANITE kitchen opens to spacious dinning and living, REFRIG is available! split bedrooms, French door STUDY can be used as the 4th bedroom, or dining. Great community with tons of amenities, club house, swiming pools, walking trail... minutes away from 423 and Toll Way. Great schools!!