Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

READY TO MOVE IN. RECENTLY UPDATED. 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE STORY HOME in the master planned community of PALOMA CREEK SOUTH with brand new Bell Elementary and State of the Art Braswell High School. HOA includes 4 pools, 2 fitness centers, trails for hiking or biking, playgrounds and clubhouses! Close to the Dallas Tollway and minutes from Denton! This home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Covered patio with great shade! $250 OFF FIRST MONTH IF MOVE BY APRIL 1