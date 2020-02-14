All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1912 Abby Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1912 Abby Creek Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1912 Abby Creek Drive

1912 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1912 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Almost new single story home on a large premium lot in the Paloma Creek subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large flex room with a large bay window. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Upgrades include many like the gourmet island in the kitchen, quartz countertops, 42' cabinets, tile backsplash, gas range walk-in pantry and a cozy dining area. With upgraded wood flooring and tile throughout the home your sure to be impressed by this home. The master bedroom features a large bay window that has views of the oversized backyard that certainly large enough for a pool. The master bath features dual vanity sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have any available units?
1912 Abby Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have?
Some of 1912 Abby Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Abby Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Abby Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1912 Abby Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1912 Abby Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1912 Abby Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1912 Abby Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1912 Abby Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1912 Abby Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1912 Abby Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1912 Abby Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1912 Abby Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District