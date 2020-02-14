1912 Abby Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Almost new single story home on a large premium lot in the Paloma Creek subdivision. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a large flex room with a large bay window. This open concept floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Upgrades include many like the gourmet island in the kitchen, quartz countertops, 42' cabinets, tile backsplash, gas range walk-in pantry and a cozy dining area. With upgraded wood flooring and tile throughout the home your sure to be impressed by this home. The master bedroom features a large bay window that has views of the oversized backyard that certainly large enough for a pool. The master bath features dual vanity sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk in closet.