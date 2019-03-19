All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1717 Rosson Road

1717 Rosson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Rosson Rd, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
WOW! GORGEOUS AND CLEAN 3 BDR 2 Full Bath home in sought after Paloma Creek! New Carpet and office or media room with french doors! Formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!). Large great room with fireplace, open floor plan, recessed lighting, high ceilings, and more. Large kitchen, granite countertops, and pantry! Spacious master with master bath, garden tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, and LARGE walk-in closet. Good size backyard with a spacious covered patio that's perfect for entertaining! Located in Little Elm along Lake Lewisville. Highly rate schools and plenty of nearby parks, pools and clubhouses. MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Rosson Road have any available units?
1717 Rosson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1717 Rosson Road have?
Some of 1717 Rosson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Rosson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Rosson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Rosson Road pet-friendly?
No, 1717 Rosson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1717 Rosson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Rosson Road offers parking.
Does 1717 Rosson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1717 Rosson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Rosson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Rosson Road has a pool.
Does 1717 Rosson Road have accessible units?
No, 1717 Rosson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Rosson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Rosson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1717 Rosson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1717 Rosson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

