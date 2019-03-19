1717 Rosson Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

WOW! GORGEOUS AND CLEAN 3 BDR 2 Full Bath home in sought after Paloma Creek! New Carpet and office or media room with french doors! Formal dining room plus eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances (refrigerator included!). Large great room with fireplace, open floor plan, recessed lighting, high ceilings, and more. Large kitchen, granite countertops, and pantry! Spacious master with master bath, garden tub, separate shower, his and her vanities, and LARGE walk-in closet. Good size backyard with a spacious covered patio that's perfect for entertaining! Located in Little Elm along Lake Lewisville. Highly rate schools and plenty of nearby parks, pools and clubhouses. MUST SEE!!!