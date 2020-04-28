1700 Gayla Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!***If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.* No appointment needed, self-show anytime!



Adorable 3 bed 2 bath home located in Little Elm! This 1,757 sqft home has updated counters in the kitchen and bathrooms as well as new flooring throughout! Spacious backyard, perfect for fur babies to run around, as well as entertaining guests. Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!



Please report any fraudulent listings.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.