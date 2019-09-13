1624 Gayla Creek Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Year 2014 almost 2500 sqft under $1700 Paloma Creek South beautiful stone front, spacious house with granite and island, stone fireplace, stainless appliances, upgraded cabinetry, and blinds. Over sized lot. Family room has tray ceiling treatment. Master Bath includes raised vanity with 2 sinks, sep shower & soaking tub. HUGE game room upstairs provides additional living space + 3BRs. This house sits in the quiet lakeside community with pool, walking to lake trail, community playground and park. Very nice and quiet area to raise family and enjoy life. Easy commute and shopping.