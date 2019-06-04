1601 Megan Creek Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautifully updated home on corner lot in Paloma Creek. 3 spacious bedrooms plus a study or media room! Gorgeous rustic wood look tile welcomes you into the home and continues throughout. Kitchen boasts all appliances, stainless steel backsplash, and dark cabinets accented by a light granite countertops. Dining area overlooks livingroom with stone fireplace and tray ceilings. Large backyard with covered deck, perfect for entertaining. **Pets case by case. **200.00 lease coordination fee due at signing.



PMI North Texas

2591 Dallas Pkwy Suite 300, Frisco, TX 75034, USA

Phone: +1 469-656-8400