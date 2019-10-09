1500 Rosson Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

This 3BR 2BA plus study house is a must see!



Unique open floor plan, designer paint, wood floor, granite counter tops, Split bedrooms, covered patio, see through fireplace between the living room and the study. It is equipped with a Smart Connection Center for: networking, audio, video, security, home control, home entertainment, smart home devices.



Refrigerator included. Great trails for walking and biking plus parks and a community Center with Fitness Center, Party Pavilion and pools.