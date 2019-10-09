All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1500 Rosson Road
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:08 PM

1500 Rosson Road

1500 West Rosson Road · No Longer Available
Location

1500 West Rosson Road, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
This 3BR 2BA plus study house is a must see!

Unique open floor plan, designer paint, wood floor, granite counter tops, Split bedrooms, covered patio, see through fireplace between the living room and the study. It is equipped with a Smart Connection Center for: networking, audio, video, security, home control, home entertainment, smart home devices.

Refrigerator included. Great trails for walking and biking plus parks and a community Center with Fitness Center, Party Pavilion and pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Rosson Road have any available units?
1500 Rosson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Rosson Road have?
Some of 1500 Rosson Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Rosson Road currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Rosson Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Rosson Road pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Rosson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1500 Rosson Road offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Rosson Road offers parking.
Does 1500 Rosson Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Rosson Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Rosson Road have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Rosson Road has a pool.
Does 1500 Rosson Road have accessible units?
No, 1500 Rosson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Rosson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Rosson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Rosson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Rosson Road does not have units with air conditioning.

