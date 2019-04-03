1500 Abby Creek Dr

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom home in Paloma Creek with great curb appeal. A spacious formal living area welcomes you into the home. Fresh, neutral paint tones and crown molding continue throughout. Open concept kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Second living space offers beautiful wood floors, tray ceilings and patio access. Upgraded master bath with double sinks, travertine tile and oversized shower. Nice backyard with extended patio. Pets allowed: 2 dogs max, no aggressive breeds. No cats. 25.00 monthly pet fee, 300.00 one-time non-refundable pet fee, 200.00 lease coordination fee.