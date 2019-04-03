All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Find more places like 1500 Abby Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Paloma Creek South, TX
/
1500 Abby Creek Dr
Last updated April 3 2019 at 7:42 AM

1500 Abby Creek Dr

1500 Abby Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1500 Abby Creek Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom home in Paloma Creek with great curb appeal. A spacious formal living area welcomes you into the home. Fresh, neutral paint tones and crown molding continue throughout. Open concept kitchen boasts granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and kitchen island. Second living space offers beautiful wood floors, tray ceilings and patio access. Upgraded master bath with double sinks, travertine tile and oversized shower. Nice backyard with extended patio. Pets allowed: 2 dogs max, no aggressive breeds. No cats. 25.00 monthly pet fee, 300.00 one-time non-refundable pet fee, 200.00 lease coordination fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have any available units?
1500 Abby Creek Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have?
Some of 1500 Abby Creek Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Abby Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Abby Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Abby Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Abby Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr offer parking?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have a pool?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Abby Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Abby Creek Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXProsper, TXThe Colony, TXCelina, TXAubrey, TXHickory Creek, TX
Corinth, TXPilot Point, TXFlower Mound, TXSanger, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXSouthlake, TXFarmers Branch, TXKrum, TXFairview, TXAnna, TXRoanoke, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District