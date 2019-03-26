1408 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Great one story 4 bedrooms house in Paloma Creek. One bedroom could be worked as an office. 2 dining area. Granite counter top in kitchen. Big family room with fire place opens to kitchen and nook. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Build in Microwave and flat cooktop with electric oven. Community has swimming pool and playground.

Don't miss it!