1408 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great one story 4 bedrooms house in Paloma Creek. One bedroom could be worked as an office. 2 dining area. Granite counter top in kitchen. Big family room with fire place opens to kitchen and nook. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Build in Microwave and flat cooktop with electric oven. Community has swimming pool and playground. Don't miss it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
