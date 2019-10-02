All apartments in Paloma Creek South
Last updated October 2 2019 at 11:14 PM

1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Absolutely Adorable Single Story Home! This Home Features a Brick and Rock Front Elevation with a Beautiful Rock Archway at the Front door! 3 BR w Study(could be 4th BR). Large Family Room w Fireplace, Kitchen & Breakfast area are all combined for a great living area! Really nice Kitchen has dark cabinets and an island w granite countertops. You will love the Living room Windows Overlooking Large Backyard that bring in Lots of Natural Lighting! Sprinklers System, Community Pool, Playground, Park, Hike & Bike Trails and so much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

