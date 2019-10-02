1308 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven Property Amenities parking playground pool

Absolutely Adorable Single Story Home! This Home Features a Brick and Rock Front Elevation with a Beautiful Rock Archway at the Front door! 3 BR w Study(could be 4th BR). Large Family Room w Fireplace, Kitchen & Breakfast area are all combined for a great living area! Really nice Kitchen has dark cabinets and an island w granite countertops. You will love the Living room Windows Overlooking Large Backyard that bring in Lots of Natural Lighting! Sprinklers System, Community Pool, Playground, Park, Hike & Bike Trails and so much more!