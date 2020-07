Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

East facing, 1 story home, built in 2017. Light and bright with an open floor plan. Three bedrooms plus study and formal dining with wood flooring throughout. Home features gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances with double ovens, granite counter tops and gas stove with exterior ventilation for the vent hood. Tandem garage with mud room. Come live in this desirable neighborhood in Little Elm.