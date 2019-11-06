1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard

Amenities

Well-maintained 3 BR, 2 BA home is community with many amenities such as community pool, clubhouse, gym, dog park, and jogging path. Conveniently located park and playground right across the street! Home has many upgraded features, such as arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, designer flooring, as well as gas stove. Large kitchen with granite counters, perfect for entertaining! Master suite is over sized with extra closet space, separate shower, dual sinks, and garden tub. Utility room is large enough for extra pantry space as well as extra freezer. Back patio, is covered for extra entertaining area on a nice fall night! Must see!