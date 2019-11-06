All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard

1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Well-maintained 3 BR, 2 BA home is community with many amenities such as community pool, clubhouse, gym, dog park, and jogging path. Conveniently located park and playground right across the street! Home has many upgraded features, such as arched doorways, vaulted ceilings, designer flooring, as well as gas stove. Large kitchen with granite counters, perfect for entertaining! Master suite is over sized with extra closet space, separate shower, dual sinks, and garden tub. Utility room is large enough for extra pantry space as well as extra freezer. Back patio, is covered for extra entertaining area on a nice fall night! Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have any available units?
1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have?
Some of 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1204 Villa Paloma Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

