1117 Lake Meadow Lane

Looking for a Practically new home with ta big backyard and large front porch? Welcome home! This like-new-home features a fantastic plan on lg lot, in Paloma Creek. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances, island and breakfast bar! Private downstairs master retreat offer a sitting area and luxurious bathroom. Also downstairs, a guest room, full bath and flex space. Upstairs, enjoy 2 spacious bedrooms, landing game-room, & a large media room which could be used as a 5th bed. Grill or dine on your covered patio overlooking a HUGE backyard. Enjoy 1 of the 4 Jr. Olympic pools and amenities center just steps away. Pets case by case (no aggressive pets)