Paloma Creek South, TX
1117 Lake Grove Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

1117 Lake Grove Drive

1117 Lake Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Lake Grove Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 1 story in the heart of Paloma Creek! This open concept floor plan feels exceptionally large. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room. Nice -sized breakfast room. Split bedrooms. Large Master suite with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bright, super clean with neutral colors. Tons of space inside with oversized garage. Lots of room to play and entertain in the backyard. Community features Club House, Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging & Bike Path, Playground. Tenant will have access to 4 pools and 2 gyms, verified with HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have any available units?
1117 Lake Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have?
Some of 1117 Lake Grove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Lake Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Lake Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Lake Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Lake Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Lake Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Lake Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1117 Lake Grove Drive has a pool.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Lake Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Lake Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Lake Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Lake Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

