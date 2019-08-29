1117 Lake Grove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 1 story in the heart of Paloma Creek! This open concept floor plan feels exceptionally large. Kitchen with breakfast bar open to living room. Nice -sized breakfast room. Split bedrooms. Large Master suite with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and walk-in closet. Bright, super clean with neutral colors. Tons of space inside with oversized garage. Lots of room to play and entertain in the backyard. Community features Club House, Community Pool, Greenbelt, Jogging & Bike Path, Playground. Tenant will have access to 4 pools and 2 gyms, verified with HOA.