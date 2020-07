Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Beautiful, Open Concept, like new home with stunning STONE entrance and covered front porch. 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full baths. Formal dining can be used as an office. Open Kitchen with granite, gas cooktop and plenty of cabinet space. Water Filter too! Spacious master with garden tub. Walking distance from pools, fitness center, ponds and more. A MUST SEE! This beauty won't last long! TAR App plus $55 per adult.