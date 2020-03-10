1020 Lake Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL MAR 31st 2020, Well maintained single story American Legend home 3 BR and 2 BA home with open floor plan + Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, SS appliance, granite counter top and breakfast nook + Separate dining room or can be used as Study room + Plenty of upgrades with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring in entire home + Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower+ Community has 3 centers with gym access, walking distance to Lake Lewisville