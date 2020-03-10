All apartments in Paloma Creek South
1020 Lake Hollow Drive

Location

1020 Lake Hollow Drive, Paloma Creek South, TX 75068

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL MAR 31st 2020, Well maintained single story American Legend home 3 BR and 2 BA home with open floor plan + Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, SS appliance, granite counter top and breakfast nook + Separate dining room or can be used as Study room + Plenty of upgrades with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring in entire home + Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower+ Community has 3 centers with gym access, walking distance to Lake Lewisville

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have any available units?
1020 Lake Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Paloma Creek South, TX.
What amenities does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have?
Some of 1020 Lake Hollow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 Lake Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1020 Lake Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 Lake Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paloma Creek South.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 Lake Hollow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 Lake Hollow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

