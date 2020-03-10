1020 Lake Hollow Drive

Amenities
CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL MAR 31st 2020, Well maintained single story American Legend home 3 BR and 2 BA home with open floor plan + Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, SS appliance, granite counter top and breakfast nook + Separate dining room or can be used as Study room + Plenty of upgrades with beautiful engineered hardwood flooring in entire home + Master Suite overlooks nice size backyard boasts walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower+ Community has 3 centers with gym access, walking distance to Lake Lewisville